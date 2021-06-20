Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $448,000. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $119.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.81. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $26.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.90%.

CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

