Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Down 5.3%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) shares fell 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.12. 8,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 940,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

