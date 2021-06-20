Global Ports (LON:GPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.00

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54), with a volume of 24588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.50 ($1.57).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of £74.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 129.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Global Ports Company Profile (LON:GPH)

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

