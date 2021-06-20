Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Trading Up 5%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) shares were up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.41. Approximately 4,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 145,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AKYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.70). The company had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

