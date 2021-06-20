Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Trading 4.5% Higher

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $240.68 and last traded at $240.44. 38,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 331,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 8.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

