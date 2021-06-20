Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Trading 4.5% Higher

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $240.68 and last traded at $240.44. 38,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 331,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 0.75.
In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 8.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
