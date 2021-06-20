$1.44 EPS Expected for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) This Quarter

Analysts expect PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) to report $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.46. PRA Health Sciences posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRAH shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $2,865,947.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,867 shares in the company, valued at $5,970,779.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,155 shares of company stock valued at $29,780,256. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,016,187,000 after buying an additional 203,083 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,933,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5,111.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,011,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,094,000 after acquiring an additional 992,093 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,546,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $167.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.14. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.33. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $90.79 and a twelve month high of $175.95.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

