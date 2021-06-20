Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.83.

Curis stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.17 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.95. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 591,345 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

