Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CLFD has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $34.16 on Thursday. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $469.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. Equities analysts expect that Clearfield will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,642 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300 in the last three months. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Clearfield by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Clearfield by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Clearfield by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.