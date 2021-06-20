Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.57.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

CDLX opened at $117.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.55. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 2.60.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $524,140.56. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,834 shares of company stock worth $6,394,544. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cardlytics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cardlytics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.