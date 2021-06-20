Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTCH. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $153.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.50. Match Group has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.11, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Match Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

