National Bankshares Raises National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Price Target to $17.50

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 739.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

