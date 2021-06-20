Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Shares of OYST stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.30. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $33.26.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.18. Research analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 46.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 233,797 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 709.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 581,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 509,596 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 14.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 402,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 51,357 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 106.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 371,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 191,765 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 21.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

