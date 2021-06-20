Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “
Shares of OYST stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.30. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $33.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 46.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 233,797 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 709.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 581,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 509,596 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 14.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 402,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 51,357 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 106.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 371,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 191,765 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 21.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.