Head to Head Contrast: Open Lending (LPRO) & The Competition

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) is one of 16 public companies in the “Personal credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Open Lending to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Open Lending and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Lending -68.56% -50.19% 16.54% Open Lending Competitors 15.91% 26.68% 2.55%

This table compares Open Lending and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Open Lending $108.89 million -$97.56 million 79.82 Open Lending Competitors $2.41 billion $325.50 million 16.50

Open Lending’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Open Lending. Open Lending is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.9% of Open Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Open Lending shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Open Lending and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Lending 0 2 10 1 2.92 Open Lending Competitors 191 844 1064 62 2.46

Open Lending currently has a consensus price target of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.57%. As a group, “Personal credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 13.67%. Given Open Lending’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Open Lending is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Open Lending has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Open Lending’s peers have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Open Lending beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers. The company's LPP products include loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

