TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $21.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

TAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.82.

TAL stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.79 and a beta of 0.10. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

