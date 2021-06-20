ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

NYSE:ZIM opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.94.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.