$195.30 Million in Sales Expected for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will post $195.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.99 million and the highest is $196.20 million. Knowles reported sales of $152.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $857.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $853.13 million to $860.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $918.97 million, with estimates ranging from $892.40 million to $933.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,983. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 294.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,713,000 after buying an additional 3,307,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,035,000 after buying an additional 1,753,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $18,610,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 50.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after buying an additional 659,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $7,120,000. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KN opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41. Knowles has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

