DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

DLH stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $146.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.97. DLH has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. Research analysts predict that DLH will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DLH in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DLH by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DLH by 7,383.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of DLH by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 127,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

