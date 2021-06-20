Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) to “Buy”

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

CANF opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.89. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,680.08% and a negative return on equity of 150.45%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 812.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 105,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 62,197 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma by 445.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.