Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ORPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Orphazyme A/S alerts:

Orphazyme A/S stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Orphazyme A/S has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $77.77. The stock has a market cap of $256.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.