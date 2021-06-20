Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DASTY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.
OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $234.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.73. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $238.65.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
