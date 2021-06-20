Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DASTY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $234.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.73. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $238.65.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

