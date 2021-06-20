Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $93.50

Shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 93.50 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.22), with a volume of 13623945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.60 ($1.26).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £569.21 million and a PE ratio of -49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 46.11 and a quick ratio of 46.10.

In related news, insider Peter Dicks acquired 1,312 shares of Foresight Solar Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £1,285.76 ($1,679.85).

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

