Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) was down 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.86 and last traded at $62.53. Approximately 31,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,285,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.88.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,626. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

