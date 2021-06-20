Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Down 5.2%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) was down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.12 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 7,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,357,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,648,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.