Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.25 and last traded at $77.25. Approximately 25,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,424,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.49.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.28.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,472,000 after purchasing an additional 382,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,072,000 after acquiring an additional 472,186 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 335.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after acquiring an additional 646,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 372.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after acquiring an additional 816,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

