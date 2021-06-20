iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 13th total of 151,800 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 228,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:IFMK opened at $1.40 on Friday. iFresh has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $50.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of -3.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFMK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iFresh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iFresh by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 60,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iFresh by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38,043 shares during the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iFresh Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company provides vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and spices, such as peanut oil, cooking wine, vinegar, dark soy sauce, black bean sauce, pepper oil, and chilly oil; tea, condiments, canned goods, flour products, marine food products, candies groceries, traditional Chinese medicine, health products, and dried food; rice and rice products; assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, frozen seafood products, and aquatic products; and cooking utensils.

