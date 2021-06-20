Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Up 19.4% in May

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the May 13th total of 39,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other Good Times Restaurants news, Director Charles E. Jobson purchased 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,810,839 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,356. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Jobson purchased 16,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $67,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,810,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,429 shares of company stock valued at $125,716 and sold 52,167 shares valued at $228,489. Company insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Good Times Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $6.32.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.19 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 31.13%.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

