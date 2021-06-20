Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Up 19.6% in May

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 612,900 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the May 13th total of 512,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $229,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Iteris by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 44.1% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

ITI stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.81. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $308.42 million, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

ITI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

