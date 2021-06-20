StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

SNEX opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.84. StoneX Group has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $70.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, research analysts expect that StoneX Group will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,055.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $173,166.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,551 over the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 425.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

