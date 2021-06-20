Zacks Investment Research Lowers Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verra Mobility from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

VRRM stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -127.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 109,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

