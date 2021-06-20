Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on RPTX. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $34.02 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -8.93.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $132,063.10. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $799,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,272 shares of company stock valued at $7,616,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

