Argus Increases Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target to $490.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Argus from $440.00 to $490.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

TECH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.36.

TECH stock opened at $431.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $420.02. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $453.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,362 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after buying an additional 226,562 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,065,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,833,000 after buying an additional 92,939 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,641,000 after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 116,871 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

