Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 82,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 653,797 shares.The stock last traded at $116.19 and had previously closed at $117.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.41.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 692,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,500,000 after purchasing an additional 192,776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

