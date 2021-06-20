RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $5.58

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.35. RPC shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 3,556 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.37.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $796,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,943,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,118,970.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,361,267.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,932,309 shares of company stock valued at $10,560,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of RPC by 696.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

