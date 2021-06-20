Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Gap Down to $43.82

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.82, but opened at $42.29. Adient shares last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 16,416 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.68.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adient by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 3,494.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

