First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Gap Down to $43.52

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.52, but opened at $41.86. First Interstate BancSystem shares last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 883 shares trading hands.

FIBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

