SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SLR Senior Investment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Senior Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a neutral rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ SUNS opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $243.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.41. SLR Senior Investment has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $16.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 137.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 32.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 9.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 24.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 47.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 11.3% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

