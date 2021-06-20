SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

SEAC stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.13.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 46.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaChange International news, Chairman Robert M. Pons acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 407,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.