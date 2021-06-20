Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $107.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.70.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

