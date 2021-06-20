Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Raised to “Overweight” at JP Morgan Cazenove

JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SCGLY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Société Générale Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.02.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

