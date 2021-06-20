OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.32.

OncoCyte stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $479.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.89.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 1,123.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

