Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

KRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

NYSE:KRP opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $778.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.68%.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,451.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 168,262 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

