Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $217.00 at Truist Securities

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $215.00 to $217.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $169.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy has a 12 month low of $87.07 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.47.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,146.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

