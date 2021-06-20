Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA)

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research assumed coverage on New Beginnings Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on New Beginnings Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE NBA opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. New Beginnings Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02.

In other news, CEO Michael Liebowitz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Beginnings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About New Beginnings Acquisition

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

