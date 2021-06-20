ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Up 19.7% in May

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the May 13th total of 104,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. ACNB has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $33.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $240.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 25.69%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACNB. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in ACNB during the first quarter valued at about $996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ACNB by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACNB in the first quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

