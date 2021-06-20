BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Up 19.9% in May

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 13th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of DMB opened at $14.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $15.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 52,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

