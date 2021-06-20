Short Interest in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Increases By 20.0%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 255,900 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 213,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AIH opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $186.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -0.91.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 25.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.