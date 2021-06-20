Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) versus iStar (NYSE:STAR) Critical Survey

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) and iStar (NYSE:STAR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

This table compares Lamar Advertising and iStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 15.73% 20.76% 4.16% iStar -4.55% -1.98% -0.44%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lamar Advertising and iStar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 0 1 0 3.00 iStar 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus price target of $91.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.94%. iStar has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.50%. Given iStar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iStar is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of iStar shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of iStar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. iStar pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lamar Advertising pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. iStar pays out -57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and iStar has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lamar Advertising and iStar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $1.57 billion 6.55 $243.39 million $5.10 19.92 iStar $530.95 million 2.49 -$42.44 million ($0.87) -20.75

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than iStar. iStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iStar has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats iStar on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,600 displays.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades.

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.