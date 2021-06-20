Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading Up 3.2%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.18 and last traded at $40.01. Approximately 2,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 431,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.63.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $47,570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 72.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,120,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after purchasing an additional 890,832 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $24,523,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,851,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,141,000 after purchasing an additional 783,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth $9,558,000. 19.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

