Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Gap Down to $51.66

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.66, but opened at $49.69. Cortexyme shares last traded at $53.12, with a volume of 2,923 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.56.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,067,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,763.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lamond bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cortexyme by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 400,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cortexyme by 1,197.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 149,140 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cortexyme by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,719,000 after acquiring an additional 148,717 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cortexyme by 1,469.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 62,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter valued at $1,996,000. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

