Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) were down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $25.92. Approximately 627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.
Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.26 million and a PE ratio of -64.80.
About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
