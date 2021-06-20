Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) were down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $25.92. Approximately 627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.26 million and a PE ratio of -64.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $15,820,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 658,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $129,000. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

